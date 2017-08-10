The Kansas City Royals ran into a force greater than them on Wednesday night, and that was the difference regarding why they blew a 5-4 lead in the game.

It didn’t come from a normal obstacle, though, instead, it was a furry feline that helped contribute to the 8-5 victory for the Cardinals.

Faced with two outs and the bases loaded, Yadier Molina had a huge opportunity to break the game open, and did. The door was officially opened when a cat invaded the field, causing a brief break in the action, so a member of the grounds crew could properly remove it.

The game resumed, and Molina then proceeded to crush a go-head, game-winning grand slam — bringing the crowd at Busch Stadium to its feet.

Here's our little hero, the Rally Cat (although the grounds crew guy might say differently).

Sure, it was no “Rally Monkey,” but it was still just as effective on Wednesday, leading to the same result.