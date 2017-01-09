The Los Angeles Rams have been linked to a variety of names ranging from Pete Carroll to milder options.

Now Houston Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel has entered the fray.

NFL Network’s Albert Breer reported the surprising news:

Here's an interesting one — the Rams have received permission to interview Texans LBs coach Mike Vrabel for their head coaching vacancy. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 9, 2017

Per ESPN.com’s Ed Werder, some in Houston have thought this a possibility sooner or later:

#Texans HC Bill O'Brien has believed defensive assistant Mike Vrabel will be HC in next 3-5 years. Could be sooner. To interview with #Rams — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) January 9, 2017

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle noted Vrabel has turned down other promotion offers in the past:

MIke Vrabel, to interview for Rams' HC vacancy, turned down 49ers' defensive coordinator job last year under Chip Kelly. Intriguing option. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 9, 2017

A head-coaching gig might be too much for Vrabel to take a pass on—especially in Los Angeles.

Vrabel is best known for his days as an elite linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. The fact he has head-coaching interest now is rather surprising seeing as he has yet to even hold a coordinator position. He was a positional coach at Ohio State before joining Bill O’Brien’s staff in Houston.

Maybe this is a sign of the NFL looking to the NBA for inspiration, as the basketball realm just underwent a trend of young former players getting seemingly premature shots at head coaching.

Vrabel, at the least, would enter a situation in pretty good shape. The Rams have a great location and good building blocks on both sides of the football thanks to Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald. The franchise also already has a potential franchise quarterback in Jared Goff.

Maybe Vrabel isn’t the first option, but the Rams apparently like what they see and want to know more.