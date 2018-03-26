Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been facing a lot of scrutiny after a comprising video surfaced, showing him in bed with an Instagram model near a pile of cocaine and a cannabis cigar.

Team owner John Mara recently stated that the Giants plan to retain him, but that trading him isn’t off the table. The Rams apparently took note of that, and it didn’t take long for them to get on the phone.

A report from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News indicated that the Rams reached out to the Giants about trading for Beckham.

The Rams are clearly in win-now mode, looking at the recent moves they’ve made to upgrade their secondary. Now it appears as if they’re trying to pair a superstar with Jared Goff to bolster the passing game. The offense, coached by Sean McVay, would be dynamic with ODB lining up all over the field, and Todd Gurley doing the same. It would create matchup nightmares.

Still, it’s hard not to question how Beckham would do off the field. He’s in LA fairly often, but playing there, with the night life and bright lights, could create some distractions for him.