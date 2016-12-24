The Rams franchise has produced a 1,000-yard receiver for the first time since the 2007 season.

With a 15-yard catch in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Kenny Britt finally cracked the 1,000-yard milestone for the 2016 season—giving the Rams their first 1,000-yard receiver since Torry Holt nine years ago.

Britt, by the way, went over 1,000 yards receiving on the season on the Rams’ first drive with a 15-yard catch. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) December 24, 2016

Britt now has 1,002 yards on 68 catches this season. It marks the first 1,000-yard season for the former first-round pick in 2009.

Holt, then 31 years old, caught 93 passes for 1,187 yards for the St. Louis Rams back in 2007.

The Rams failed to produce another 1,000-yard receiver for nine straight years, with players such as Donnie Avery, Danny Amendola, Brandon Lloyd, Chris Givens and Jared Cook coming up well short of the milestone.

In fact, no receiver had cracked 800 yards in a season for the Rams since Britt this year.

In a day and age when passing the football gets easier year after year, a nine-year drought without a single 1,000-yard receiver is hard to fathom. Thanks to Britt, the nightmare is finally over for the Rams.