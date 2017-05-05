The Los Angeles Rams have a vision for top wideout Tavon Austin.

In short, the Rams want Austin to better help young quarterback Jared Goff by having him play like DeSean Jackson.

Easier said than done. But here’s the notable thought process from ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez:

Austin, 5-foot-8, has so far been used — ineffectively, many would say — as something of a gimmick receiver. Over the past three years, he has carried the ball 116 times (nearly three times more than any other receiver) and has caught 75 passes behind the line of scrimmage (tied for second among receivers). The Rams want Austin to establish himself as more of a downfield threat, similar to what DeSean Jackson was in Washington.

It’s not easy to ask any receiver to play like Jackson, who just posted another 1,000-yard season with four scores at the age of 30. He’s gone for 1,000 yards in three of his past four years and has scored as many as nine touchdowns in a season.

Austin has a long way to go. He’s a big-play threat with the ball in his hands, but getting him targets on short routes and letting him go to work hasn’t panned out because of the talent around him. Letting him run free on more deep routes like teams do with Jackson might be a step in the right direction.

Either way, the Rams have high hopes for Austin—as they should considering they hit him with a $42 million extension recently.