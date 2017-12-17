Packers receiver Randall Cobb showed off his elusiveness in making two Panthers defenders look silly during Sunday’s game.

Cobb caught a short pass from Aaron Rodgers — who did a great job of stepping up in the pocket and getting rid of the football — and took off down the field, headed toward the end zone.

The Packers receiver was met by two Panthers defenders near the five-yard line, but he made quick work of them with a series of jukes. Cobb split them and made his way into the end zone for the touchdown.

Randall Cobb put the defense on skates for the TD 😮 #GBvsCAR pic.twitter.com/exLABB0zNb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 17, 2017

That was a thing of beauty by Cobb, but a poor display of tackling by the Panthers defenders. Either way, it was fun to watch.