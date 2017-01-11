Count former All-Pro quarterback Randall Cunningham as a big fan of Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who will likely prove to be a polarizing prospect as the 2017 NFL draft approaches.

“He’s an NFL player,” Cunningham said, via Emily Kaplan of MMQB. “When you get into big games, you find out who the real players are. He proved, in beating Alabama, he’s the real deal. Deshaun Watson and NFL? Yeah, no doubt about it. Watson is a first-round draft pick in my eyes, easily.”

Despite a slow start, Watson finished Monday’s National Championship game win over Alabama with 420 yards passing, 43 yards rushing and four total touchdowns. He threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second left, giving Clemson the college football title.

The next few months figure to be a war zone in terms of figuring out Watson’s pro prospects.

Cunningham likes Watson’s arm and demeanor.

“He has a lot of poise. He has the poise of an NFL veteran, really,” Cunningham said. “He’s a field general. He doesn’t rush, he’s patient. You can’t teach that, it’s innate.”

Former head coach Mike Shanahan and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown said Watson will likely need to improve his skills inside the pocket. Those can be difficult attributes to gain at the NFL level, where the speed and pressure of the game ramps up significantly.

Teams needing a quarterback will ultimately have to weigh Watson’s positives and negatives when deciding whether or not to make the Clemson star a franchise quarterback in the first round. Several teams, including McCown’s Browns, could take a young quarterback in the first 10-15 picks.

The decision wouldn’t be a difficult one if it were up to Cunningham.