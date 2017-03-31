Former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss is taking his talents to a different field — one we’re certainly not used to seeing him play on.

The 40-year-old, who currently works for ESPN as an analyst, has joined the Charlotte Independence, and is set to play in the United Soccer League. The team announced the move Friday, and released this statement, along a photo.

“Our team stands to gain a lot by bringing in Randy,” head coach Mike Jeffries said. “Obviously, he’s a proven winner and his athleticism is an attribute that translates to any sport he plays.”

Moss stressed that he wants to be known as a two-way player, so he had this to say about it:

“Renewing my career is something that I’ve thought about for a long time now,” he said. “I’m excited to get started with the Charlotte Independence and show the world that I can be a two-sport athlete.”

Charlotte begins its season on Saturday, and will square off against the Charleston Battery. It’s unlikely that Moss will play in that game, since the USL still needs to approve the move. But he’ll be there.

