Patriots quarterback Tom Brady knows a thing or two about getting in his opponents’ heads. He does it on the field with his body language and demeanor, and this year he began poking some fun at them in a subtle way on social media as well.

After every Patriots win this season, Brady took to Facebook and posted a new edition of the “TB Times,” a weekly newspaper (of sorts) that included a humorous animated photo and the score of the most recent game.

Brady corralled Dolphins, poked the Texans mascot, battled Lord Voldemort (who is a Jets fan, apparently), and more.

NESN ranked all 17 editions of the “TB Times,” and it’s certainly worth your while, so check it out.