The NFL’s free-agent market is set to open on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, and teams can begin negotiating with impending free agents tomorrow.

With that said, the rumor mill is in full swing, and teams are looking to see how they can improve their rosters. We’re beginning to get an idea about which teams are looking to spend money on veterans to hopefully improve immediately, while others have a long way to go and are looking to build and develop talent through the draft.

Adrian Peterson tops the list of impending free agents as far as running backs go, and Mike Glennon, Tyrod Taylor and Jay Cutler are already drawing interest at quarterback. So who are the top 25 free agents overall? NESN did a great job in compiling a list of them, so check it out.