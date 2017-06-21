Markelle Fultz appears to be the surefire first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but outside of that, the big event is littered with uncertainty.

The Lakers initially appeared to be sold on Lonzo Ball, but that’s no longer a done deal, with the team taking a hard look at Josh Jackson as well. Furthermore, the team is even entertaining offers to trade the pick away, in hopes of building for the future.

The most interesting part about the draft is how big of a dropoff there is in talent after the first eight players or so. Most of the top-eight guys are ready to start right away, and likely will, unless they should land on a contender like Boston.

