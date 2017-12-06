Colin Kaepernick has received a job offer to play quarterback for a football team, but unfortunately, it may not be at the level he’s interested in.

Rapper Jim Jones is now a co-owner of the Richmond Roughriders, and he wants to sign Kaep to the American Arena League team if the former NFL quarterback is interested, according to TMZ Sports.

Jones also said he supports kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality in the United States, which Kaepernick did as a member of the 49ers.

The rapper also noted that Kaep would be playing in a winning atmosphere, with the Roughriders having won the Arena Pro Football championship last season.

Jones also added that he’d be interested in having Johnny Manziel play for the team as well, adding that the Roughriders have a bar in their arena, which probably isn’t an ideal selling point for the 25-year-old quarterback as it relates to his recovery process.

Still, Jones seems to have his sights set on Kaep, so stay tuned.