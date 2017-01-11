Is Baltimore Ravens wideout Steve Smith really retired?

The guy who made his career on gritty, physical play doesn’t seem like one to hang up the cleats. This is especially the case after a season in which he caught 70 passes for 799 yards and five touchdowns, improvements on the year prior.

Count Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti as one of the skeptical many, as captured by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

“I haven’t given up hope that Steve Smith is going to come walking in here in September,” Bisciotti said with a smile. “We’ll see about that character. I wouldn’t count him out.”

Hensley says Bisciotti was joking, but knowing Smith, his walking back through that door halfway through training camp next summer wouldn’t be anything close to a surprise.

Smith, of course, made his retirement letter public last week:

The Ravens could sure use another year out of Smith, who at the age of 37 finished second on the team in receiving. Baltimore has plenty of avenues to upgrade the weapons around Joe Flacco this year, but having a reliable veteran stick around is as good as it sounds.

More importantly, the fans would love another year out of Smith. At the end of the day, everyone should want to see Smith do what is best for himself and his family. But like Bisciotti hints, it’s hard not to think that might be his unannounced return.