Fans of every NFL team just became huge supporters of Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.

Bisciotti, like pretty much anyone else, thinks the excessive number of commericals hurts the NFL product for viewers. That said, he also noted in a recent interview that reducing the number of commericals would hurt the players. Ryan Mink of the Ravens’ official website captured the comments:

“It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that nobody wants to see two minutes of commercials, come back, kick the ball and then go to a minute-and-a-half of commercials. I’ve thought that was absurd since I was 20 years old.” “Again, if you change that, it could mean a reduction in income, but that’s going to hit the players more significantly than it’s going to hit the owners. I still don’t know any owner that’s in this business because of the money.

It’s an interesting balancing conversation. The players will mostly object to anything impacting their wallets and rightfully so given the nature of the sport.

But then again, a better viewing experience might help stem the tide of cable droppages, if not encourage fans to attend more games. It could also simply help bring more fans to the sport, perhaps balancing the budget scales if the league loses money by axing the number of ads.

This is one of many issues facing the league this offseason. In Bisciotti, fans who want to see fewer ads have an ally.