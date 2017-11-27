The Ravens just couldn’t get anything going on offense in the first half of Monday’s game against the Texans, so they used the special teams unit to provide a much-needed spark.

Faced with a fourth-and-6 situation just a few minutes into the second quarter, punter Sam Koch received the snap, but did not kick the ball away. Instead, he threw it downfield to Chris Moore, who laid out to make a nice diving catch.

The fake punt not only worked to perfection, but also picked up the offense. Soon after, Buck Allen scored a rushing touchdown from 10 yards out to tie the game at 7-7.