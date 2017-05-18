Ray Allen, formerly of the Seattle SuperSonics, might emerge as one of the most outspoken people who want the NBA to return to Seattle.

Allen took to Instagram recently to campaign the idea, saying ” I still can’t believe that there is no basketball in Seattle!! This city is too great not to have a hoops squad. Come on everybody we need to rally and bring the NBA back to Seattle.”

Here’s a look at the post:

As we noted in the past, one NBA has said recently that the NBA returning to Seattle is “a big priority.”

If the NBA is committed to a return, investor Chris Hansen has offered in fund the stadium.

With names like Allen leading the charge, it appears Seattle might be next in line for a team when the league either expands or a team relocates.