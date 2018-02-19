Posted byon
It sure seems like JD Martinez is headed to Boston, as the whispers have linked the two since Winter Meetings.
Not only that, it was reported on Monday that Martinez and the team have agreed on a five-year, $110 million deal.
While nothing has been confirmed by the team at this time, they did use their Twitter account to react to the rumors — indicating that they’re keeping watch of it all.
Are the Sox trolling here? Or are they just waiting to officially confirm the move? We’ll soon find out.