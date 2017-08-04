The Red Sox and Boston-area Lexus dealers have been giving back to the community in a big way.

Thanks to the Strike Out Hunger program, those in need have been getting taken care of, in a big way. The program, which is now in its second season, entails Lexus donating money to The Greater Boston Food Bank when a Red Sox pitcher strikes out an opposing batter. Lexus teamed up with New England Sports Network for this endeavor, and has been donating $50 for every strikeout recorded during games this season, and it’s been a huge success thus far.

In addition to the strikeout system, Lexus also hosted food drives at six Boston-area dealers in June to raise money for the cause.

“Lexus is proud to be making a real impact to our neighbors in need with the second annual Strike Out Hunger program,” said Damon Rose, Lexus Eastern Area general manager. “With one in 10 residents in the local community at risk of hunger, initiatives like this are more important than ever.”

The Greater Boston Food Bank echoed those sentiments, in a statement from Catherine D’Amato, who represents the non-profit organization as its president and CEO.

“We are thrilled to work with Lexus and NESN again for Strike Out Hunger,” D’Amato said. “Last year, donations from this fundraiser made a huge impact across Eastern Massachusetts and the partnership brought new awareness to fans around hunger in our communities.”

Last year was a huge success, as the Sox recorded 1,362 strikeouts; and as a result, Lexus donated 1,300 pounds of food and $68,100 to The Greater Boston Food Bank.

If the Sox pitchers can keep up their solid work, then this year could feature an even bigger turnout. So let’s keep rooting for strikeouts, while Lexus, NESN and The Greater Boston Food Bank provide food to those in need.