Given all the talent on the roster, it’s safe to say the Red Sox did not envision themselves to be just one game over .500 and in third place in the AL East.

Sure, they’re only 4.5 games out of first place, but both the Yankees and Orioles are playing well, and the Red Sox can not afford to get into a slump, at least not in the near future.

It’s safe to say the Sox have the talent to turn things around, and they likely will. They have the best outfield in baseball, a ton of depth as far as position players go and the starting rotation should improve as a whole. If the AL East produces both AL Wild Card berths this season, so be it. But the Sox still need to fix some issues to contend this season, and the main one they’re looking at is lack of home runs produced.

The Sox rank 28th in the league in home runs (0.88/game), and that number needs to improve going forward. Players and coaches recently commented on that very subject, and NESN has the full story, so give it a read by clicking the link below.