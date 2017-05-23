Conventional wisdom suggests the Washington Redskins have a tough decision to make when it comes to quarterback Kirk Cousins after this season.

Or not.

Cousins wants a long-term deal and the Redskins haven’t exactly committed to him, hitting him with the franchise tag two years in a row now.

Team president Bruce Allen just revealed the franchise might hit him with a third, per CSN Mid-Atlantic’s JP Finlay:

“Yes,” he said. “In the collective bargaining agreement, we really have one year and an option that we can do at the end of next season if we don’t get a contract.” “I think even Kirk said it, there’s a lot of players round the league who are on a one-year deal. It’s the nature of it, we’d like to get him a long-term deal and I think he should want to get one,” Allen said. “Kirk’s played well on a one-year contract the last two seasons.”

Cousins has played well on one-year deals as most players in that situation tend to do, last year throwing 25 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. But he’s 28 years old and will want a long-term deal soon, even if his third tag will jump higher than this year’s second, which pays him about $24 million.

This is a costly way for the Redskins to tread water while searching for a franchise quarterback. A third tag would come in at around $34 million for a year. At that point, Cousins might not complain too much, though one has to start wondering if the Redskins couldn’t have used all this cap space a little more wisely.