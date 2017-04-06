Dale Earnhardt Jr. learned about being a Redskins fan young, from his father, and the passion he has for the team has never dwindled.

That’s why it wasn’t easy for him to digest the news about having to drive an Eagles-themed car at the Pocono 400 later this summer.

The race is still two months away, and Earnhardt took to Periscope to weigh in about it, so you know he really wasn’t all that happy about it.

“I’m really sad about that,” he said. “Being a Redskins fan, it was very hard to wrap my brain around it, but what I am happy about is helping them promote All-Pro Teachers.”

The Eagles must’ve got wind of Earnhardt’s video, as soon after they posted this tweet in response.

Earnhardt responded with a funny GIF to sum up his feelings perfectly.

The Redskins then entered the exchange and came to Dale Jr’s aid.

Just anything day in the Twitterverse, where anything is possible.

