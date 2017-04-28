The Washington Redskins hope to pull off a miracle on Friday.

With high-end prospects still on the board like Florida State running back Dalvin Cook, among others, the Redskins hope to convince a team running back Matt Jones is worth a draft pick.

The report comes from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

The #Redskins are shopping RB Matt Jones, sources say. Former third-rounder has flashed, but Skins likely add another RB this weekend. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2017

The Redskins already had a solid start to the draft getting Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen. Convincing a team to cough up a pick in this deep class for Jones would be more impressive.

Which isn’t to bash Jones too much. But he’s a 24-year-old back who only managed 460 yards and three rushing scores last year. He mostly comes off the field in passing situations, and teams aren’t likely to give up too much for a two-down back these days.

This is especially the case when so many backs will still enter the league via the draft’s remaining six rounds. That said, if a team wants a bruiser of a back and doesn’t want to pay LeGarrette Blount, perhaps the Redskins will settle for a late-round pick.

Either way, the Redskins are now one of a few teams to watch when it comes to potential trades before the draft gets back underway Friday night.