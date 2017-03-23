The Washington Redskins might have a hard time finding a qualified new general manager.

Shocker, right?

Washington looks like a toxic place to hold the position after the odd Mike Shanahan-Robert Griffin III era followed by the organization running Scot McCloughan out of town.

With the search underway, CBSSports.com’s Jason La Canfora reports several big names have already shied away from the gig in the opening stages of recruitment:

Sources said the team is dangling a salary in the $1.5 million-per-year range, which won’t blow anyone uber-qualified away. Several of Washington’s targets have already bailed out at the initial stage — disinterested in even interviewing for the job — because of concerns over how Snyder has run the team and the over-reaching powers of Bruce Allen, the team president.

The environment in Washington is a mess, so it’s no surprise others with adequate experience around the league see it and want to wait on something else to come up. People looking for promotions want to further their career—Washington, at least as of late, seems like a place where potential upward climbs of the ladder could lead to a purgatory of sorts.

And like La Canfora goes on to mention in the writuep, a new general manager won’t have assurances anything will change. Bruce Allen will still control the money, which means a new general manager might never get the scouting department he or she desires.

Without the proper infrastructure and a consistent oddity of events along the coaching staff and front office, Washington isn’t going to find its desired person without major changes.

If those changes don’t happen, Washington will continue to fall behind most NFL franchises in scouting and structure.

