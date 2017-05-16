“Three little birds” could anchor the Redskins linebacker corps this season, if things can fall into place.

The team took a flyer on Bob Marley’s grandson, Nico, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. Washington announced the move on Tuesday via its official website.

Marley played in 49 games at Tulane, and racked up 319 tackles — 50.5 for loss. He also recorded 6.5 sacks and six interceptions.

The five-foot-eight, 200-pounder is obviously undersized, but will likely be auditioning for the role of situational pass rusher. The Redskins are looking to get faster on defense, and maybe Marley can be a part of that.