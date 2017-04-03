The Washington Redskins got some much-needed help on defense after signing free-agent linebacker Zach Brown to a one-year deal on Monday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport was first to report on Washington’s newest addition.

Source: The #Redskins have agreed to terms with FA LB Zach Brown, pending a physical. Big-name free agent off the market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2017

Brown, 27, was among Pro Football Focus‘ top 10 linebackers to hit free agency in 2017. He visited the Dolphins, Raiders and Bills before choosing Washington.

Last season, Brown had a career year with the Bills, racking up 149 tackles, four sacks, one interception, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 for his efforts.

To put into perspective how much of an upgrade Brown is on the Redskins’ defense, Mason Foster and Will Compton, Washington’s starting inside linebackers a year ago, finished with 124 and 106 tackles, respectively. Compare that to Brown’s 149, which ranked second in the league last season.

Washington’s defense ranked near the bottom in yards allowed per game last season. Brown’s arrival aims to fix that.

