An official in the Pro Bowl tried to prevent Michael Bennett from doing his signature sack dance during Sunday night’s game, but was unsuccessful in doing so.

Bennett sacked Andy Dalton in the second quarter of the Pro Bowl, and then proceeded to bust out his three-pump sack dance. The ref, however, wanted to keep the game as family-friendly as possible, so he grabbed Bennett to try and stop him from doing the signature celebration.

While the official didn’t completely thwart Bennett’s dance, the Seahawks pass-rusher did scale it back a bit and didn’t do all three pumps. We’ll call that a win.