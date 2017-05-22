Some people might think that Reggie Bush already has retired.

Not only has he not retired, but he plans to keep playing.

The 32-year-old running back isn’t ready to call it a career just yet even if the statistics suggest he doesn’t have much left in the tank.

Bush ran the ball 12 times for minus-3 yards for the Bills last season with one touchdown. Despite those numbers, he says that he’s been in contact with some teams.

“I’ve spoken to a few teams, yes,” Bush said on the NFL Network. “But I’m gonna be patient and make sure I make the right decision for me and for my family.”

For one thing, were those NFL teams that Bush was talking to? Also, it would seem that at this point in his career he would jump at the first offer he gets. There won’t be any kind of bidding war for his services.

“I want to get a chance to go out there on the football field and just continue to play the sport that I love to play,” Bush said. “I’m so passionate about football and I love it, and I’m not ready to hang it up yet. I want to make sure I exhaust everything before I hang it up so I don’t have any regrets once I do hang it up.”

Even if Bush’s career is over, he shouldn’t have any regrets. Even if he didn’t fulfill the promise that came with being the No. 2 pick in the 2006 draft, he’s had a couple of 1,000-yard seasons and he’s earned a Super Bowl ring. A lot of players would love to have a career like that.