Bills veteran running back Reggie Bush is drawing a lot of talk on social media, but for the wrong reasons.

Bush entered Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Jets in need of a few yards to get out of the hole he was in, and unfortunately, he got none.

That fail resulted in him finishing with minus-3 yards (on 12 carries), which resulted in him becoming the first non-QB with 10+ carries to finish a season with negative rushing yards (since 1970).

That’s pretty bad, and he can’t even blame the Kardashian Curse for it. There are no excuses. It’s highly unlikely that Bush will be back in Buffalo next season.