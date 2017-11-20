Jimmy Butler was none too pleased with what Reggie Jackson did late in Sunday’s game, and he certainly had a right to be upset.

Butler went to the free-throw line with just a few seconds remaining in the game, and a chance to tie it if he sunk all three attempts. Jackson played mind games with him, though and after Butler drained the first two shots, he was seen entering the lane to disrupt the Wolves star.

Butler looked at Jackson as if to say “Really?” and then released the ball. It rimmed out, and the Wolves went on to lose the game by three points.

Reggie Jackson got in Jimmy's head 😬 pic.twitter.com/IMC8tsx4fp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 20, 2017

The officials certainly could have intervened there, but chose not to. That’s how it goes in the NBA these days.

[Larry Brown Sports]