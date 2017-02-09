Reggie Miller lived up to his “Knick Killer” nickname as a player in the NBA, and the Hall of Famer is doing so as an analyst for TNT as well.
The day after former New York Knicks great Charles Oakley was escorted from the arena by security for allegedly making comments at team owner James Dolan, Miller put Dolan on blast for his treatment of Oakley. He also blasted team president Phil Jackson for his handling of the Carmelo Anthony situation in which he publicly criticized the Knicks star player.
Miller’s message is intended to scare off potential free agents from signing with the Knicks in the offseason, and it just might work. Between the Oakley incident and Jackson’s beef with Anthony, why would anyone want to join the Knicks right now?