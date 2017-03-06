Torrey Smith didn’t last long in San Francisco.

After signing a five-year, $40 million contract with the 49ers in March of 2015, Smith was released by San Francisco Monday. Former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., who works for NFL Network, broke the news:

According to sources @TorreySmithWR will be released, and become a free agent! Happy hunting my dude 👍💃💃 pic.twitter.com/w428ad6wxh — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) March 6, 2017

In two seasons with the 49ers, Smith underwhelmed, catching just 53 passes for 930 yards and seven touchdowns. However, the 28-year-old is confident that he will regain form next season with a new team.

Don't be surprised when I'm back on track next year……. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 6, 2017

Smith joins the likes of Alshon Jeffery, Brandon Marshall, DeSean Jackson and Victor Cruz on the free agent market. Teams in need of receiver help should have plenty of options.