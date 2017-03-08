Brian Hoyer is reuniting with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

The 49ers reportedly reached a two-year contract agreement with the free-agent quarterback on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hoyer previously played under Shanahan in Cleveland when the latter served as offensive coordinator for the Browns. Now the head coach of the 49ers, Shanahan has secured at least one quarterback for the 2017 season.

Hoyer, 31, made five starts for the Chicago bears last season before breaking his arm in Week 7. He threw for 1,445 yards, including back-to-back games with at least 300 yards.

Hoyer was looking for a team that will offer him a chance to start, and that could be the 49ers. Colin Kaepernick opted out of his contract earlier this week while Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder and Thad Lewis are free agents.

As of right now, Hoyer has no competition for the starting job, but that should change with free agency and the draft approaching.