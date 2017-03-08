The NFL’s top rushing offense a year ago just got better.

The Buffalo Bills are signing Patrick DiMarco to a four-year deal, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Source: The #Bills are bringing in FB Patrick DiMarco formerly of the #Falcons. It’s a 4-year deal worth $8.5M. More than $4M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

The 27-year-old graded out as the best run-blocking fullback in 2016 and 2015, according to Pro Football Focus. That should bode well for the Bills, who led the league in rushing with 2,630 yards while averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Patrick DiMarco had the highest run block grade for FBs last year. He is going to make LeSean McCoy look even better. — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) March 8, 2017

LeSean McCoy had his best season with the Bills last year, rushing for 1,267 yards and 13 touchdowns. But with DiMarco wearing the way for him, look for McCoy to have an even better year in 2017.