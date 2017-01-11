The Buffalo Bills have hired a new head coach. Here’s hoping he lasts longer than the last one.

Former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott will become the 20th head coach in franchise history. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Dan Graziano of ESPN both reported the news.

McDermott succeeds Rex Ryan, who was fired with one game left in the season. He led the Bills to 15 wins and 16 losses with no playoff appearances.

Anthony Lynn was named the Bills interim coach after Ryan was fired, and Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that Lynn was “far and away the front-runner for the permanent job,” so the hiring of McDermott comes as a bit of a surprise. The Bills also interviewed Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin and Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard, according to ESPN’s Mike Rodak.

This will be McDermott’s first head-coaching job after nearly two decades as an assistant coach in the NFL. There is hope that after turning the Panthers defense into one of the best in the league a couple of seasons ago McDermott will be able to do the same with the Bills.

[photo courtesy of George Gojkovich/Getty Images]