The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to once again start over at the quarterback position.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bills are “planning to move on” from quarterback Tyrod Taylor this offseason, with the expectation being that Buffalo will not pick up Taylor’s $15.5 million bonus this coming March.

Taylor signed a five-year, $90 million extension with the Bills back in August. However, the deal contained only $9.5 million guaranteed, and it gave the Bills an option to opt out of the deal at very little cost after one year. It appears the Bills are prepared to take that option this offseason.

Taylor, 27, threw for 3,023 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2016. He had a passer rating of 89.6, with 580 rushing yards and six rushing scores.

The Bills averaged 24.9 points per game under Taylor’s direction.

Despite strong numbers and a productive offense, the Bills benched Taylor for the season finale against the New York Jets. And now he’s expected to be on his way out of Buffalo this offseason.

The Bills will likely be starting over at both quarterback and head coach this offseason. Former head coach Rex Ryan was fired before the team’s Week 17 loss to the Jets.

Taylor, who underwent surgery on his groin on Thursday, should have little problem finding another potential starting opportunity in the NFL. He wasn’t good enough for the Bills, but he’s plenty good enough to start for a number of teams with holes at the game’s most important position.

Over two seasons with the Bills, Taylor accounted for 47 touchdowns (37 passing, 10 rushing) while throwing just 12 interceptions.