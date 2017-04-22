The Los Angeles Clippers can’t catch a break in the playoffs.

After rallying for a 111-106 Game 3 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night, the Clippers announced Saturday morning that All-Star forward Blake Griffin will miss the rest of the postseason after suffering an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe in the first half of last night’s game. He averaged 25.0 points per game in the first two games of the Clippers’ playoff series against the Jazz.

Griffin also missed Game 5 and Game 6 of a first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers last season with a quad injury, and the Clippers lost the series 2-4.

Griffin, 28, has been somewhat injury-prone lately after missing 83 regular-season games and two postseason games over the past three seasons. That might factor into his plans this summer when he has the option to opt out of his contract with the Clippers.

With Griffin out, Los Angeles will heavily rely on point guard Chris Paul and center DeAndre Jordan for offense. Both All-Stars combined for 49 points in Friday night’s win over Utah.