Jose Bautista is returning to the Blue Jays after testing free agency.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the star outfielder agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. The contract includes options for the 2018 and 2019 seasons that could take it to $60 million for three years.

Bautista, who rejected Toronto’s qualifying offer in November that would have paid him $17.2 million for the 2017 season, stays with the team he has played the past eight-plus seasons for. The six-time All-Star struggled last season, hitting just .234 with 22 home runs and 69 RBIs. However, he remains to be the Blue Jays’ top player after the team lost slugger Edwin Encarnacion in free agency.