Jarvis Landry created some speculation about possibly being traded when he signed a non-exclusive tender for $16 million earlier in the week. Sure enough, he’s been moved, but it’s not to a team we would have predicted.

Landry has been traded to the Browns, for two draft picks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Browns trading two draft picks to Dolphins for WR Jarvis Landry, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Neither of the picks in Jarvis Landry trade are a first- or second-round picks, per sources. So it will be two picks between rounds 3 and 7. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Browns also working on a new contract for their new WR Jarvis Landry, and a deal is expected to get done, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Browns angled hard to acquire the 62nd pick in the 2014, Jimmy Garoppolo. Now, they land the 63rd player selected that year, Jarvis Landry. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

It was pretty clear that Landry wanted out of Miami, but electing to settle in Cleveland and sign a new deal, it appears as if he’s more interested in money, rather than winning. The Browns aren’t going to be competing anytime soon, but what they will do is overpay guys. Landry figures to get a massive deal, with a lot of guaranteed money.

Landry had a productive 2017 season, with 112 catches for 987 yards (nine touchdowns). He’s caught passes from some mediocre quarterbacks in the past, so he should be well prepared for life in Cleveland.