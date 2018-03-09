Jarvis Landry created some speculation about possibly being traded when he signed a non-exclusive tender for $16 million earlier in the week. Sure enough, he’s been moved, but it’s not to a team we would have predicted.
Landry has been traded to the Browns, for two draft picks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
It was pretty clear that Landry wanted out of Miami, but electing to settle in Cleveland and sign a new deal, it appears as if he’s more interested in money, rather than winning. The Browns aren’t going to be competing anytime soon, but what they will do is overpay guys. Landry figures to get a massive deal, with a lot of guaranteed money.
Landry had a productive 2017 season, with 112 catches for 987 yards (nine touchdowns). He’s caught passes from some mediocre quarterbacks in the past, so he should be well prepared for life in Cleveland.