The Cleveland Browns are prepared to use all avenues to acquire a franchise quarterback, including trade.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have “real” interest in a trade for New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, with Cleveland’s No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 draft as the likely starting point in any trade negotiations.

A second-round pick of the Patriots in 2014, Garoppolo has been groomed behind Tom Brady for the last three seasons. He made three starts for New England in 2016, throwing for 503 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson could view Garoppolo as the answer to his team’s long-standing problem at quarterback.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I’ll put a quarterback on this football team that can win. That’s my job,” Jackson said. “We’re going to do it collectively as a group. But hopefully we’re going to lean on my expertise and what I need at that position to win.”

The Browns have been a rumored landing spot for Garoppolo for months. Back in December, former Browns and Patriots executive Mike Lombardi said he believed Cleveland would be “aggressive” in going after Garoppolo.

“I think the Patriots will decide whether [to trade Garoppolo] based on the deal they’re offered, and Cleveland has enough assets to entice them,” Lombardi said.

The Browns have the No. 1 and 12 overall picks in the first round, plus the first pick in the second round.