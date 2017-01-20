The Cleveland Browns and running back Isaiah Crowell have reached what one report is calling a “stalemate” in contact discussions.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Browns and Crowell have a meeting next week to attempt and resolve the issues between the two sides.

#Browns were in heavy talks on a deal for Isaiah Crowell this season, source said, but a stalemate now. Can a meeting next week solve it? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2017

Crowell, 24, rushed for 952 yards and seven touchdowns for the Browns in 2016. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry and rushed for over 100 yards in a game four times.

An undrafted free agent signed by the Browns in 2014, Crowell is entering this offseason as a restricted free agent. Cleveland can keep Crowell with one of several affordable tenders, which is likely providing the major roadblock for a new, lucrative deal to get done.

Over three seasons and 48 games with the Browns, Crowell rushed for 2,265 yards and 19 touchdowns. He started all 16 games for the Browns at running back in 2016, when he set new career highs in rushing yards, yards per carry, receptions and yards from scrimmage.