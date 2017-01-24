With linebacker Jamie Collins signed to a new deal, the Cleveland Browns are now expected to turn their attention to receiver Terrelle Pryor.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Browns appear “very likely” to use the franchise tag to keep Pryor in Cleveland.

Browns are now very likely to place franchise tag on Pryor, who would be crazy to sign something now. As reported last week — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 23, 2017

Pryor, 27, enjoyed a breakout season for the Browns—catching 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

Pryor has indicated he wants to stay in Cleveland.

“I’d love to play for Coach Hue. I loved playing with him this year, no matter what,” Pryor said, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal. “Despite the 1-15 record, I’m not worried about that. … I love this place. I love Cleveland. I love the fans here. It’s amazing.”

It’s possible Pryor could sign a new deal with the Browns before the need for the franchise tag, but Pryor would be sacrificing most of his own leverage. Forcing the Browns to use the tag would—at least in theory—maximize the value of his next deal.

Pryor, a converted quarterback, produced three 100-yard receiving games for the Browns in 2016. With size, speed and potential, he could command a ton of interest in free agency if the Browns fail to keep him off the open market.