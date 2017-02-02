Miles Plumlee has been a major disappointment after signing a four-year, $50 million contract in the offseason, so the Milwaukee Bucks are trading him.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Marc Stein, the Bucks have agreed to trade Plumlee to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes.

After averaging 5.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game last season, Plumlee is averaging just 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game this season. The 28-year-old has been in and out of the rotation in Milwaukee, but with Cody Zeller injured in Charlotte, there is a chance Plumlee could get some playing time with his new team.

Meanwhile, the Bucks get some much-needed depth in the front court by acquiring a pair of seven-footers from Charlotte. Even though Hibbert is averaging career lows in points and rebounds this season, he can still be effective on the defensive end. Hawes can provide Milwaukee with a scoring lift off the bench. The 28-year-old is averaging 7.3 points per game on 47.7 shooting from the field.