Cam Newton will take another step next week toward putting a disappointing 2016 season behind him.

He will throw for the first time since his shoulder surgery in late March, according to the team’s website.

Rivera said he anticipates Cam Newton throwing on the side with head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion at minicamp next week. — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) June 5, 2017

This will keep Newton on target to be ready for training camp.

A year after being named league MVP and reaching the Super Bowl, Newton’s passer rating sank to a career-low 75.8 and the Panthers fell to 6-10.

Newton threw 19 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions, and said that he played the last four games with a partially torn rotator cuff. He’ll have not only a repaired shoulder but a couple of new weapons at his disposal in 2017. No. 8 overall draft pick Christian McCaffrey figures to be a multi-dimensional running back and second-round wide receiver Curtis Samuel ran the second-fastest 40 time at the combine (4.31).

If Newton can again become the type of quarterback who ran for 10 touchdowns two years ago, the Panthers’ offense could be scary.