With Carson Palmer considering retirement, the Arizona Cardinals might need to address the quarterback position in the offseason.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports that the Dallas Cowboys will listen to offers for Tony Romo, and the Pro Bowl quarterback could be an option for the Cardinals. The team is also “very high” on Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, who is a projected first-round pick in next spring’s draft. It’s possible that the Cardinals might even be willing be trade up from No. 13 to select the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist.

This is somewhat interesting because the Cardinals would be going from an experienced pro in Palmer to an unproven rookie in Watson, taking a leap of faith that most contending teams would try to avoid. But after witnessing a rookie quarterback lead the Cowboys to the second-best record in the league this past season, perhaps the Cardinals are banking on Watson to become the next Dak Prescott. After all, Watson did lead his team to the National Championship game in back-to-back seasons at Clemson.