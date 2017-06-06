It’s not want you want to hear if you’re a Los Angeles Chargers fan: Mike Williams is already injured.

The No. 7 overall pick in last April’s draft is dealing with a mild disc herniation in his lower back, and will miss the rest of the offseason program, the team announced Tuesday. That includes the rest of organized team activities this week and next week’s minicamp.

This injury could potentially hurt Williams’ development if it lingers into training camp. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters in May that the rookie wide receiver is falling behind the learning curve. By not being able to practice, he’s also missing out on time to develop chemistry with his quarterback, Philip Rivers.

The Chargers are expecting big things out of their big-bodied receiver this season, but he won’t be able to contribute if he’s not healthy and falling behind.