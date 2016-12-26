The Los Angeles Clippers will be without their starting point guard for at least one more game.

Chris Paul has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, but could return to action Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN.com’s Arash Markazi reports.

Paul has missed two straight games with a strained left hamstring he suffered last Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs. He was going to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, but changed his mind after testing out his leg before the game.

“Obviously we thought he was going to play when I met with you guys [before the game]. I wanted him to say he felt great. Right now, ‘feeling good’ just is not good enough,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said, via ESPN.com. “If it was the playoffs, clearly that’s good enough. Game 30 — whatever, ‘I feel good’ is not a good enough response. You have to feel 100 percent.

“My thinking is, why not sit the next two out and then evaluate after that and give it more time.”

In addition to Paul’s injury, guard J.J. Redick sat out the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 111-102 loss to the Lakers with a sore left hamstring and is day-to-day. The Clippers are also without Blake Griffin, who is expected to miss four-to six weeks following knee surgery.