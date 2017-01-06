Chuck Pagano’s job as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts is apparently safe for at least one more season.

According to Alex Marvez of Sporting News, Pagano will be the Colts’ head coach in 2017 after he received “assurance” from owner Jim Irsay that he wouldn’t be fired after Indianapolis missed the postseason for a second straight season in 2016.

The Colts have finished 8-8 in each of the last two seasons, missing the playoffs each year. Pagano’s Colts were 33-15 with three AFC South titles during his first three years on the job.

The Colts haven’t missed the playoffs in back-to-back years since the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

The 2016 season was a tumultuous one in Indianapolis. The Colts started 0-2, but things started looking up after Indianapolis beat the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans in back-to-back games to start November. A postseason run in the weak AFC South never materialized, however, as the Colts alternated wins and losses over the final six games of the season. Indianapolis also lost must-win games against both the Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders in December.

Pagano appears to have survived the dysfunction.

Over five seasons with the Colts, Pagano is 49-31 overall, with a 3-3 record in the postseason.