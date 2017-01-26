Trade rumors involving the New York Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony have spread like wildfire these last few days. Count the Los Angeles Clippers among the teams the Knicks have reached out to.
According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Knicks reached out to the Clippers about a deal for Anthony, but the team is not willing to move any of its Big 3 for the nine-time All-Star, the Big 3 being point guard Chris Paul, power forward Blake Griffin and center DeAndre Jordan.
Turner points out that the Clippers’ Austin Rivers could be in play, but he is obviously not enough in a straight-up trade for Anthony despite his strong play in recent weeks. Starting in place of the injured Paul, Rivers has averaged 20.7 points in the last four games for Los Angeles.
It doesn’t seem likely that the Knicks would be willing to move Anthony to Los Angeles without receiving a member of the Clippers’ Big 3, but we’ll see if anything develops.