Trade rumors involving the New York Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony have spread like wildfire these last few days. Count the Los Angeles Clippers among the teams the Knicks have reached out to.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Knicks reached out to the Clippers about a deal for Anthony, but the team is not willing to move any of its Big 3 for the nine-time All-Star, the Big 3 being point guard Chris Paul, power forward Blake Griffin and center DeAndre Jordan.

Clippers not interested in trading any of Big 3, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan for Carmelo Anthony, sources. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 26, 2017

Knicks were team to reach out to Clippers, who listened, but not willing to move CP, BG or DJ in a deal — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 26, 2017

Turner points out that the Clippers’ Austin Rivers could be in play, but he is obviously not enough in a straight-up trade for Anthony despite his strong play in recent weeks. Starting in place of the injured Paul, Rivers has averaged 20.7 points in the last four games for Los Angeles.

But Austin Rivers could be in play, but obviously not enough for Melo by himself — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 26, 2017

It doesn’t seem likely that the Knicks would be willing to move Anthony to Los Angeles without receiving a member of the Clippers’ Big 3, but we’ll see if anything develops.