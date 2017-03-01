Colin Kaepernick has a lot of work to do to regain the form that brought the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012.

One thing he’s done is hire new agents. Those agents, Jeff Nalley and Sean Kiernan, have informed all 32 NFL teams that Kaepernick will be opting out of his contract with the 49ers, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

There’s still a chance Kaepernick could stay in San Francisco, but he’s due to make nearly $17 million next season. If he does return, it would have to be at a reduced rate after going 11-24 as a starter and failing to complete 60 percent of his passes over the last three seasons.

The 29-year-old Kaepernick likely will have to accept a job as a backup. At least by testing the open market he could possibly earn a few more bucks to carry a clipboard.