It turns out the Browns’ last two first-round picks are dealing with injuries that are limiting their offseason work.

According to Cleveland.com, wide receiver Corey Coleman has a sore hamstring and will probably have to sit out until training camp. Coleman also was injured after falling on the football at practice this week, although the specific injury he suffered is unclear.

Myles Garrett, the first overall pick in this year’s draft, has an unspecified injury and has been limited mostly to the exercise bike at organized team activities.

Coleman’s injury is more worrisome because he’s had a history of hamstring problems. He missed the first two preseason games last year because of it and ended up catching 33 passes in 10 games as a rookie.

The Browns have been smart not to force Garrett into action at OTAs. When it comes to Coleman, the Browns will need more than 33 catches out of him. A rebuilding team needs first-round picks who can stay healthy and produce, no matter how many draft picks that team has.